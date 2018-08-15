Just a few weeks ago, Christ The King (NY) offensive tackle Adam Elgammal made three visits in two days. It resulted in his third offer, but also gave him a better idea of three of his suitors. Cincinnati became Elgammal’s third offer, joining Temple and Monmouth, after he camped with the Bearcats July 26. It’s given him more to think about, but overall, it’s far too early for Elgammal to make any moves in his recruitment. “I like to see the weight room and the academics,” he said via text message. “I also wanna see how the coaches are.”

Elgammal’s visit to the Queen City was his first. But the 6’7” and 255-pounder said he liked what he saw. “I liked Cincinnati,” Elgammal said. “I thought it was a great school. I saw everything, the academic center, the field and the weight room. I liked the way the campus is set up, how everything is close to each other.” Assistant coach Gino Guidugli has been Elgammal’s primary recruiter. They talked during Elgammal’s visit and have stayed in touch since then. “I like the vibe,” Elgammal said. “He comes across with the point and I like that we have spoken a lot about the school and the football there. We’ve also talked about how I’ve been preparing for the season.”

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com