BearcatReport - OL Grace is ready for the next challenge

Naperville (IL) North senior offensive tackle recruit Nick Grace (6-foot-5, 270 pounds) is a name that no question had his recruiting process impacted by COVID. Grace has decided to accept a Preferred Walk-On offer from the University of Cincinnati and discusses his decision here.

"I've been in contact with the coaches from Cincinnati for a long time now," Grace said. "I was able to make a visit to see Cincinnati before COVID locked down everything and they offer everything I was looking for in a school. I'm more than willing to go in as a preferred walk on and earn my way on to the team."

Grace, a late bloomer physically who was also impressive this past fall and winter at various camps and showcase events discussed why he decided to pledge to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

"Cincinnati is a great program and I really get along well with the coaches. Late in December, the coaches from Cincinnati started to reach out to me again after my head coach (Sean Drendel) contacted them. They mentioned the possibility of becoming a preferred walk on and we started to build a relationship. I've made a few different visits to see Cincinnati in person and I loved it every time I've visited. I loved the overall atmosphere at Cincinnati and the football program is headed in the right direction. I visited Cincinnati late in 2019 and then a few weeks ago my Mom and I headed back out so she could see the school in person. It's a great opportunity for me at Cincinnati and one that I'm ready to take on."

Grace also had several college options before deciding on Cincinnati.

"I had some possible preferred walk on options. Buffalo and also Baylor had mentioned the preferred walk on route. I had offers from D2 schools along with offers from several Pioneer and Patriot League schools. I was looking for an opportunity to play at the highest level along with getting a good education and Cincinnati was the best overall fit for me. Cincinnati offers a degree majoring in Real Estate and it's an area I'm looking into studying in college, either that or marketing."

Grace is also excited to finally have a chance this spring to play a senior season of football.

"I'm real excited. I would have said that we maybe had a 20 percent chance of having a senior season up until a week or so ago. We will have a good team this spring and everyone is just working hard and excited to play. I'm just ready to show everyone what I can do. I'm bigger, stronger, quicker and just more agile compared to 2019 and in a lot of ways I'm a completely different person and player."

Nice Grace is verbally committed to Cincinnati.