OL Glynn has West Virginia football in top five, wants early decision

Glynn lists the West Virginia Mountaineers football program inside his top five.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Cincinnati (Oh.) Walnut Hills offensive lineman Mao Glynn has a top five and is hoping to reach a decision sooner rather than later.

Glynn, 6-foot-4, 295-pounds, has trimmed his list of options down to West Virginia, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Rutgers and Cincinnati with each of those programs making the cut due to his relationship with the coaching staffs.

The Mountaineers just jumped into the picture for Glynn with a scholarship offer but the Big 12 Conference program isn’t a new face in the process.

