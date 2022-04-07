Ohio EDGE prospect Kamari Burns dives deep into list of favorites
One of the top defensive prospects in Ohio announced a top six that included Kentucky in recent days.Kamari Burns, a 6'4, 245-pound EDGE defender from Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln, has announced that Cin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news