“Tre’Von is going to play in the NFL,” Massillon Washington head coach Nate Moore remarked. “He is an awesome kid with an awesome work ethic. He put on 20 pounds of muscle working this off-season. He didn’t play basketball this winter so he could dedicate himself in the weight room. He worked himself into this position.”

At 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds, Massillon (Ohio) Washington wide receiver Tre’Von Morgan should not be hard to find, but the class of 2019 prospect had to wait until his senior season to break out. In his most recent performance against Midwest power East St. Louis, Morgan tallied eight receptions for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

Morgan’s offer list has climbed to eight schools, but half of those – including all of his Power Five offers – have come since the start of his senior season.

“You can watch junior film and tell there’s something special there, but he wasn’t filled out like he is now," Moore said. "He’s a much better player now than he was then, but he was still the kind of player last year that teams would have to account for.”

A broken collarbone early in the off-season meant Morgan was unable to attend college camps, which also delayed the start of his recruiting run. Now fully healed, Morgan is leaving few questions unanswered with his play this fall. Whether he stays on the outside or moves into a slot or tight end role could be debated, but it may not matter.

“I think it’s an easy offer and you can figure it out later,” Moore said. “I think he can play receiver anywhere in the country, but if that doesn’t work out he will work out (at another position). He’s a football player.”

In the last month Morgan has received offers from Cincinnati, Missouri, Pittsburgh and Virginia. The offer from Pittsburgh is most recent, coming through just this past Sunday.

“Hats off to Pitt,” Moore said. “Pat Narduzzi does a really nice job and his staff always does a great job in recruiting. That’s a great offer.

“Everybody is watching him pretty closely. We’ve had communication with Georgia and Georgia is legitimately interested.”

Morgan has made several unofficial visits to Ohio State, including for a game this season. He attended a game at Cincinnati earlier in the season as well, and was in East Lansing this past Saturday to see Michigan State. His head coach expects official visits will eventually be taken once Morgan can gauge which teams are seriously interested.