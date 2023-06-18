The second big official visit weekend of the month hadn't quite ended, when Cincinnati got some good news.

Destrehan (La.) offensive lineman Jayce Mitchell announced via social media late Sunday morning that he'd given the Bearcats his commitment. He officially visited them this weekend.

Mitchell chose Cincinnati from more than a dozen scholarship offers, including Georgia Tech, California, Memphis and SMU. But the Bearcats were the first power five school to offer, on Feb. 11. They'll join the Big 12 July 1, which makes their 2024 class their first as a power five program.

Mitchell also visited Cincinnati April 16 for its spring game. He was recruited primarily by assistant coach Nic Cardwell.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Mitchell's decision.