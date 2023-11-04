“A lot of work goes into what we do,” Plumlee said. “Countless hours up at the facility with coaches. They work their butts off, too. So, we really, really try to enjoy wins because, man, they’re fun.”

RJ Harvey rushed for a career-high three scores and Plumlee ran for another as UCF outlasted the Bearcats 28-26 to secure its first Big 12 win.

The embrace was part of an exuberant postgame celebration Plumlee and his Knights teammates hadn’t experienced since opening their first Big 12 Conference slate.

UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee raced into the stands inside Cincinnati’s Nippert Stadium on Saturday night and hugged his mom.

Despite allowing 515 yards of total offense, including 248 yards on the ground, to the Bearcats (2-7, 0-6 Big 12), the Knights (4-5, 1-5) handed their former American Athletic Conference foe their sixth straight loss while snapping their own five-game skid.

Both teams are in their first season in the Big 12. Saturday marked UCF’s first win at Cincinnati since 2017.

“Making the move with them to the Big 12, there was a little bit of ... I wouldn’t say extra, but we know these guys, right? We’ve played them every year,” Plumlee said. “So, we really wanted to put on a good showing, and we did enough to win tonight.”

Harvey, who finished with a career-high 164 yards on 20 carries, scored on a 1-yard run to put the Knights up 28-20 with 2:41 left to play. The touchdown capped a nine-play, 75-yard drive.

“I just wanted to do what I could to help the team when I got the ball,” Harvey said. “It is a good feeling to get through that stretch and get our first win in this league.”

Emory Jones and the Cincinnati offense answered by taking just 1:14 to march 74 yards. Jones scrambled for a 19-yard gain on second-and-1 and then later linked up with Braden Smith for a 37-yard pass play down to the UCF 6-yard line.

Corey Kiner, who had 119 yards on 19 rushes, punched it in to bring the Bearcats within 28-26 with 1:27 remaining. Jones’ pass attempt to Dee Wiggins on the two-point conversion fell incomplete and UCF escaped with the win.

Cincinnati committed eight penalties for 75 yards, including an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty by safety Bryon Threats for making contact with an official.

“It pointed to a very undisciplined football team because that’s what we were tonight,” Bearcats coach Scott Satterfield said. “That pisses me off. We’ve been that way, and that’s on me.”