After two seasons at Minnesota, linebacker Connor Keyes is headed back home.

On Thursday, the sophomore linebacker announced via social media he plans to transfer to Cincinnati to play this upcoming season.

Keyes, originally from Cincinnati Elder (OH), did not see any game time with the Golden Gophers during his time there. His last game time came in the 2019 season at Elder, his senior season, when he tallied 101 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks as the Panthers finished as state runners-up.

Keyes was a preferred walk-on addition for Minnesota in the 2020 recruiting class. His cousin is former Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph.

Keyes was recruited to the Bearcats primarily by special teams coordinator Kerry Coombs.