After four additions from the NCAA Transfer Portal on Sunday, Cincinnati received four more on Monday.

On the first day of classes for the spring semester, the Bearcats added former New Mexico State safety Mekhi Miller, former Virginia Tech cornerback Derrick Canteen and former Ohio State tight end Joe Royer. Each player has enrolled in classes and will be on campus in Clifton this week.

Miller has one year of eligibility remaining. He began his career at Miami (OH), where he redshirted in 2019, had six tackles in all three of the Redhawks' games in 2020 during the COVID-19 season, then had six tackles over three games in 2021.

Ahead of the 2022 season, Miller transferred to the Aggies and finished with 28 tackles, one for loss in 12 games. He blossomed this season, when he had 59 tackles, one for loss in all 14 of their games.

A member of the 2019 recruiting class, Miller was rated as a two-star recruit by Rivals.com out of Rich Central (Ill.). He chose Miami (OH) over other scholarship offers from Eastern Michigan, Eastern Kentucky and South Dakota.