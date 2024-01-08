Miller, Canteen, Royer Add to UC Transfer Haul
After four additions from the NCAA Transfer Portal on Sunday, Cincinnati received four more on Monday.
On the first day of classes for the spring semester, the Bearcats added former New Mexico State safety Mekhi Miller, former Virginia Tech cornerback Derrick Canteen and former Ohio State tight end Joe Royer. Each player has enrolled in classes and will be on campus in Clifton this week.
Miller has one year of eligibility remaining. He began his career at Miami (OH), where he redshirted in 2019, had six tackles in all three of the Redhawks' games in 2020 during the COVID-19 season, then had six tackles over three games in 2021.
Ahead of the 2022 season, Miller transferred to the Aggies and finished with 28 tackles, one for loss in 12 games. He blossomed this season, when he had 59 tackles, one for loss in all 14 of their games.
A member of the 2019 recruiting class, Miller was rated as a two-star recruit by Rivals.com out of Rich Central (Ill.). He chose Miami (OH) over other scholarship offers from Eastern Michigan, Eastern Kentucky and South Dakota.
Canteen is yet another two-time transfer, who began his career at Georgia Southern in 2020. He spent this season at Virginia Tech and will have one season of eligibility remaining.
After a redshirt in 2019, as a freshman in 2020, Canteen played in all 13 of the Eagles' games and had 48 tackles, .5 for loss and six interceptions. He followed that up with five tackles in two games in 2021, before he missed the rest of the season with a torn pectoral muscle.
In 2022, Canteen returned from injury and posted 64 tackles, two for loss, an interception and 12 pass deflections. He transferred to the Hokies this spring and had 43 tackles, two for loss, along with an interception and five pass deflections in 13 games.
A member of the 2020 recruiting class out of Evans (Ga.), Canteen was rated a two-star recruit by Rivals.com. He chose the Eagles over scholarship offers from Ball State, Navy, Liberty and Gardner-Webb.
Royer spent the past four seasons at Ohio State. He'll have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Royer redshirted Ohio State's abbreviated 2020 COVID-19 season, then had one catch for nine yards in five games in 2021. The following season, he had two catches for 10 yards over five games. This fall, Royer had one catch for five yards in four games.
A member of the 2020 recruiting class out of nearby Elder (OH), Royer was a three-star recruit by Rivals.com. He was ranked as the No. 33 player in Ohio for the class.