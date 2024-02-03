Isaacs, who finished with a game-high 22 points for Texas Tech (16-5, 5-3), missed a potential go-ahead jumper with nine seconds left. Dan Skillings Jr. grabbed the rebound and passed ahead to breaking John Newman III for a slam dunk, though Isaacs had a longer than half-court shot ricochet off the front rim as time expired.

The 14-footer by Lukosius was the 14th and final lead change of the game, which also had eight ties. That gave the Bearcats (15-7, 4-5 Big 12) a 73-72 lead right after Pop Isaacs made a long defended step-back 3-pointer to put the Red Raiders ahead for the final time.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Simas Lukosius scored 16 points, including the go-ahead jumper with 21 seconds left, and Cincinnati beat 15th-ranked Texas Tech 75-72 on Saturday night, handing the Red Raiders their first home loss this season.

Skillings had 14 points and Newman 11 for Cincinnati. Aziz Bandaogo had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Robert Jennings had 14 points for the Red Raiders, and Kerwin Walton had 12.

The two teams had met only once before their first game as Big 12 foes. That was in a Midwest Regional game of the 1961 NCAA Tournament, then a 24-team event, when Cincinnati won on the way to winning the first of their back-to-back national titles.

BIG PICTURE

Cincinnati: The Big 12 newcomer won on the road against a Top 25 team for the second time this season, the first time in 10 years the Bearcats have done that. They won at then-No. 12 BYU 71-60 on Jan. 6.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders had won their first 11 home games in coach Grant McCasland’s first season. They have now lost consecutive games overall for the first time, after an 85-78 loss at No. 25 TCU last Tuesday.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

After jumping five spots in the AP Top 25 each of the last two weeks, the Red Raiders will definitely fall this week — possibly all the way out of the poll.

UP NEXT

Cincinnati has only one game next week, at home against fourth-ranked Houston on Saturday.

Texas Tech plays at 18th-ranked Baylor on Tuesday night.