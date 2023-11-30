College football players now announce not only if they plan to leave or transfer, but also if they plan to return. On Thursday, Cincinnati received more welcome news with the latter.

Junior running back Corey Kiner announced he plans to return to the Bearcats. He spent the past two seasons with Cincinnati, after one with LSU.

The former Mr. Ohio Football four-star from nearby Roger Bacon (OH), Kiner rushed for 1,047 yards and five touchdowns on 192 carries this season, with an average of 5.5 yards per carry. The highlight came in week two, when he rushed for 153 yards at Pittsburgh.

Kiner rushed for just 362 yards in 2022 and 324 yards in 2021, the latter as a freshman at LSU. He transferred from the Tigers after then-coach Ed Orgeron was fired.

Kiner was ranked No. 128 in the 2021 Rivals250.