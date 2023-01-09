Cincinnati has another addition from the NCAA transfer portal and it's another one from Arizona State.

On Monday, former Sun Devils kicker Carter Brown announced he intends to transfer to the Bearcats. He joins quarterback Emory Jones, who transferred to Cincinnati last month.

Brown spent just one season at Arizona State, where he connected on 11 of 14 field goal attempts. That included one of 53 yards, his longest of the 2022 season. Brown also connected on all 33 of his extra point attempts.

Brown will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

A member of the 2022 recruiting class, Brown was a three-star prospect by Rivals.com out of Dawson High School in Pearland, Texas. He committed to former coach Herm Edwards in November of 2020.