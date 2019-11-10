Washington has been on unofficial visits to Auburn, Cincinnati, Georgia, Georgia, Tech, Tennessee, Tulane and Xavier. His most recent trip was to Madison Square Garden on Tuesday for the Champions Classic to see the top four teams in the country play.

Kaleb Washington began to emerge as a high-major prospect in July with his play with Game Elite in the Adidas Gauntlet. The highly skilled 6-foot-7 small forward has the length and athleticism to go along with that skill to draw the interest of college coaches.

Washington talks about in his interest in the schools recruiting him.

Cincinnati: “It was super cold when I was there. I went for the football game and it was crazy. The coaches are really cool. They discipline their players too. They are always checking up on me.”

Florida State: “They talk to me like every day. Coach ‘CY’ [Charlton Young] calls me all the time. I haven’t visited there yet, but I’m going to soon.”

Georgia: “It was crazy. They have 30,000 students. I’ve been up there for practice, which was the first day of school, and a football game. Coach [Tom] Crean, that’s my guy. He’s crazy and funny. He knows how to get guys to the next level.”

Georgia Tech: “The campus is really nice. All the coaches over there are really cool. Coach [Josh] Pastner and Coach [Julian] Swartz, all those guys are great.”

Kentucky/North Carolina interest: “I talk to UNC a lot. That’s a blueblood. When I was little, I always wanted to play for a blue blood like Kentucky, Duke, Kansas or North Carolina.”

Xavier: “They only have like 7,000 students. It looked like Harry Potter-type school. It was really cool. I met the players and they all were really cool. The coaches were great. I talk to Coach [Jonas] Hayes almost every single day.”