Last weekend’s Homecoming in College Park wasn’t the busiest recruiting visit day the Maryland football team has had in recent years, but it certainly was an effective one for the Terps as they made major headway with one of their top 2019 targets, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) three-star offensive tackle Kaleb Boateng.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound Boateng was the only official visitor for the Terps that weekend, and the extra attention Maryland’s coaches and players were able to give him could go a long way when it comes to the Sunshine State native choosing between his top three of Cincinnati, Maryland, and Pittsburgh.