Cincinnati added a third piece to its 2023 class on Wednesday, this one from the junior college ranks.

Kilgore (TX) point guard DaVeon Thomas announced he plans to transfer to the Bearcats. He also had offers from Texas A&M, West Virginia, Kansas State and Memphis among others.

Thomas will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. He'll arrive in Clifton this summer to prepare for the 2023-24 season.

In 19 games this season, Thomas has averaged 19.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He's shot 45.6% from the floor, including 36.4% from behind the arc.

