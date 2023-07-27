Before fall camp starts on Wednesday, Cincinnati got some good news for this season.

JUCO defensive back Jabril White announced on Thursday that he intends to transfer from Diablo Valley College (Calif.) to the Bearcats. He'll be immediately eligible for the 2023 season.

White made the decision while on his official visit. He chose Cincinnati over scholarship offers from Utah State, Sam Houston State and Jackson State.

White will have two seasons of eligibility remaining after he played the past two seasons at Diablo Valley College. Last season, he finished with 19 tackles and four interceptions. In the 2021 season, White had 11 tackles, four more interceptions and a sack.

White is originally from Oakland, California.