A first-team NJCAA All-American , Fredericks visited the Cincinnati April 13-15, with his mother and stepfather, and had just completed a visit to Arkansas before deciding to end his recruitment and committing to the Bearcats. He was also considering South Florida and West Virginia.

The 6-foot-6, 200-pounder averaged 17.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season at Motlow (23-8). Fredericks’ JuCo career ended with a 36 point, (14-of-26 FG, 3-of-11 3FG) nine rebound and one block performance in the second round of the NJCAA Division I Tournament.

A native of St. Croix (U.S. Virgin Islands), Fredericks arrived in the U.S. prior to his freshman year at Chamberlain (Tampa, Fla.) High School. He picked up interest from mid-major programs until tearing the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee seven games into his senior season.

Fredericks graduated from Chamberlain, then took a year off to fully rehabilitate his knee before enrolling at Motlow State where he became one of the school’s all-time greats. Fredericks scored 1,001 career points and finished second on the Motlow State all-time rebounding list with 769, just four behind the all-time leader and more than 100 rebounds ahead of the next best mark.

His career at Motlow was so impressive that his name appears on more career top ten lists than any player in program history. Fredericks was named the TCCAA/Region VII Freshman of the Year in 2017 and the Player of the Year this season in addition to his All-American honors.

Fredericks is Ranked the No. 38 prospect in the JuCoRecruiting.com Top 100.