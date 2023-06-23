One week after his official visit, St. Joseph's (Pa.) three-star wide receiver Elijah Jones decided he'd found his home.

On Friday afternoon, Jones gave his verbal commitment to Cincinnati. He announced the decision via social media.

Jones chose the Bearcats out of nearly 20 scholarship offers, including Boston College, Pittsburgh and Temple. His only other official visit was June 9 to Kent State.

Jones was recruited primarily by assistant coach Pete Thomas. He gives Cincinnati 14 commitments in its 2024 recruiting class, which is now ranked No. 44 nationally.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Jones' decision.