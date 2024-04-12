Bolingbrook (Ill.) defensive back Jermaine Jones is off the board. He's on Cincinnati's board now.

On Friday evening, Jones gave the Bearcats his commitment. He's now their sixth pledge in the class.

"Definitely the coaching staff for sure and how they make me feel wanted or special,” Jones previously told BearcatReport.com. “They communicate with me a lot and I like that. The location is nice, not too far from home. It’s really just the staff and I like how they develop their players. Sauce Gardner was a nobody and now he’s a big NFL guy, so I like the development.”

Jones was recruited primarily by defensive coordinator Tyson Veidt. He also chose Cincinnati over 10 other offers, including Boston College, Ball State, Kent State and Miami (OH).

He last visited the Bearcats March 30, his second this spring and has an official visit set to Cincinnati on June 14.