Jeremiah Beasley discusses recruitment, game day visit plans

Jeremiah Beasley capped off an impressive summer with another standout performance during the Belleville (MI) Orange and Black inter-squad scrimmage over the weekend. The standout 2024 linebacker put his athleticism on display and left little question as to why a number of the nation's top schools are in hot pursuit of the rising junior.

Following Saturday's scrimmage, Beasley discussed the latest in his recruitment and detailed his upcoming game day visit plans.