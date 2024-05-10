The transfer portal continues to churn in additions for Cincinnati. The latest came on Friday afternoon.

Wide receiver Jamoi Mayes announced via social media that he intends to transfer from UAB, where he spent this spring, to the Bearcats. He'll have one season of eligibility remaining, after he played four at Chattanooga.

Mayes played four games in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season. And in each of the past four seasons, he's progressively improved. The 2023 campaign was his best yet, as he made 62 catches for 1,037 yards and four touchdowns.

Over four seasons, Mayes had 123 catches for 1,963 yards and nine touchdowns. He also had four kickoff returns for 99 yards and 19 punt returns for 80 yards.

Mayes was a member of the 2020 recruiting class out of Griffin (Ga.). He was rated as a two-star prospect and at one point, had scholarship offers from Kansas State, Western Kentucky and Troy.