Cincinnati landed its second commitment in the 2024 class on Monday. And it didn't even have to wait until his upcoming official visit.

McEachern (Ga.) three-star cornerback Daniel James announced his pledge to the Bearcats Tuesday afternoon.

James has an official visit planned to Cincinnati June 9-11. He also unofficially visited the Bearcats Friday for spring practice.

James was recruited primarily by special teams coordinator and assistant coach Kerry Coombs. He's slated to play cornerback for the Bearcats.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on James and what his pledge means for the Bearcats.