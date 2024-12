The Cincinnati Bearcats received a last minute flip as Troy cornerback Jamari Johnson is now apart of the 2025 class. The 6'0", 165 cornerback from Pell City, Alabama was committed to Troy since June 21st.

The Bearcats have been hit hard in the 2025 class via "the flip", now they are able to flip a solid addition.

Congrats to Jamari and his family!