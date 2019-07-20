Luke Fickell is no stranger to landing four-star talent, having first been a recruiting ace for the Ohio State Buckeyes and then continuing that effort as the head coach of the Cincinnati Bearcats . Fickell has proven to be particularly strong at landing four-star talent from the Bearcat’s backyard, which is what happened on Saturday when Rivals250 linebacker Jaheim Thomas of nearby Princeton High announced his commitment to the hometown program.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Thomas released a top seven at the beginning of June that consisted of Cincinnati, Louisville, LSU, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State and Tennessee. The release was accompanied with the statement that he was not a package deal. Thomas had long been thought to end up at the same school with teammates Darrion Henry and Paris Johnson Jr., who are now both committed to Ohio State, but his top seven erased that expectation. Official visits were taken to LSU (May 10), Cincinnati (June 7) and Michigan State (June 21). At the end of June, Thomas was planning to take his recruitment into the fall and even had an official visit date picked out. On July 3, though, Thomas changed course and revealed that his decision would come before the month was out. Thomas made the announcement at his high school on Saturday, July 209, revealing he would be staying home to play for Cincinnati.

RIVALS’ REACTION

Thomas is Cincinnati’s first four-star commitment in the 2020 class, but the Bearcats have signed six four-stars in the previous three classes and consistently punch above their weight class in the recruiting game. At the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta last month, Thomas backed up his four-star rating with a solid showing among the best prospects in the country. At the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp in April Thomas measured 6-foot-3 and 222 pounds, but had a 6-foot-7 wingspan. That length combined with his athleticism makes Thomas a rangy defender in space. His frame has plenty of room to add weight, and that has prompted some to speculate that Thomas’ future may be at defensive end. Whichever position he is destined for, Thomas is a talented addition for Cincinnati and bumps their 2020 class into the top 40 of the team rankings.