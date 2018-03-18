The Bearcats finish their season with a 31-5 record. Nevada will move on to play Loyola-Chicago in the South Regional in Atlanta.

Caleb Martin blocked a shot attempt by Cincinnati's Cam Broome and time expired on the Bearcats' tournament hopes. The 22-point comeback by Nevada is the largest second half comeback in NCAA Tournament history.

Nevada closed the game on 32-8 run, shooting 13-of-19 in the process to stun Cincinnati and advance to the Sweet Sixteen. The dagger came when Josh Hall secured an offensive rebound and scored on a jumper from about eight feet out to put the Wolfpack up 75-73 with nine seconds remaining.

Cincinnati (31-5) seemed Sweet Sixteen bound holding a 65-43 lead over Nevada (29-7) with 10:50 remaining in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Bridgestone Arena, however, the Wolfpack got red hot and the Bearcats went ice cold.

IT WAS OVER WHEN: When Cincinnati's Cane Broome drove to the basket in the final nine seconds, only to lose the ball, regain possession, and get his shot blocked by Caleb Martin as time expired on the Bearcats' season and Nevada capped off an epic second half comeback.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: While his twin brother and Nevada's leading scorer, Caleb Martin, sat most of the first half after receiving two early fouls, Cody Martin had a stellar overall game. He led the Wolfpack with 25 points on 10 of 20 shooting while also tallying six rebounds and seven assists.

STATS DON'T LIE: Trying to preserve a 22 point lead midway through the second half becomes a very hard task when the Bearcats went 3-of-13 from the field in the final 11 minutes of the game. Meanwhile, the Wolfpack blistered the nets going 13-of-19 in that same stretch for an average of 68%.

WHAT A PLAY: Nevada's Josh Hall grabbed an offensive rebound after a missed jumper by Cody Martin and lofted a one-handed jumper from the just inside the free throw line that put the Wolfpack up 75-73 with nine seconds remaining.

THE BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati's season comes to an end in disappointing fashion as they, at least for now, become the answer to the trivia question: Which team was on the wrong end of the largest second half comeback in NCAA Tournament history?

OTHER NOTES: Nevada had two total turnovers - Cincinnati outrebounded Nevada 44-33 - There was a 20-9 advantage for the Bearcats in second-chance points - Points in the paint were even at 34 a piece - There was one lead change in the entire game.