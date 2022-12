Tomorrow is the first day of the brief, winter signing period for football, otherwise known as Early National Signing Day.

Coach Scott Satterfield has only been on the job for a few weeks, but he and his staff have worked to keep the current commits, as well as add a few additions as well. They've added three-star Jayden Davis and a trio of transfer portal additions, but can they get more tomorrow?

We've combed through our sources to find out the latest happenings, ahead of signing day, for the Bearcats. CLICK HERE for our full rundown of what's going on behind the scenes.

Rivals' national team is also busy.

Click here for Rivals' rundown of signing day announcements, including Rivals250 DB Amare Snowden at 1 pm ET.