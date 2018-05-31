The commitment of Colerain (OH) 2019 prospect Eric Phillips is one about trust. It’s about his belief that the school he chose stuck with him when others did not. And it’s about his ability to stay home, to go where he’s most comfortable. On May 24, Phillips committed to Cincinnati, choosing the Bearcats over his other finalist, Miami (OH). It wasn’t totally unexpected, but it ended a recruitment that could have gained steam this fall, when Phillips returned to the field at full health for the first time since early in his junior season. Phillips dislocated his right shoulder twice in the first month of last season. He played in Colerain’s four playoff games. But as soon as the season ended, he had repairs to make. Phillips underwent surgery on his labrum.

“I mean, it was my first time getting hurt,” he said. “I had never been hurt where I couldn’t play a game. It was tough, very tough. I wear a brace, that helped. Then, it came out again and it was finish the playoffs or do surgery. So, I played in the playoffs.” After his surgery, Phillips didn’t hear from as many schools. It’s likely a big reason why he has just six offers, from Akron, Central Michigan, Western Michigan and Youngstown State, in addition to Cincinnati and Miami (OH). The coaches he did hear regularly from, were with the Bearcats, Phillips said he spoke often with coach Luke Fickell, defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman and assistant coach Steve Stripling. They assured him that his offer from them never wavered. “They were all really recruiting me,” Phillips said. “I had surgery on my shoulder and didn’t know if I still had (the offer). They came to my workouts and they gave me a scholarship. I was just super pumped. Everybody said it was early, but it wasn’t. I’ve always been up there, more than any other school. Who doesn’t love it? My Colerain brothers love it, too. I wish we could all go there. The coaches also expressed to Phillips where they believed he fit best. “They like me at D-end or D-tackle,” he said. “They like that I can move. I’m not slow for how big I am. I’m just trying to get on the field. They also have four senior D-linemen this year. I know it won’t be easy, I know it won’t, but I’ve gotta work.”