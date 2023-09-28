As commitments continue to fly, Rivals peeks ahead to a crop of players that could be among next to decide their college future. This week in I Got Five On it, national analyst Rob Cassidy discusses five FutureCasts he’s logged in recent days and gives his thoughts on how the recruitments of each prospect in question may shake out down the stretch.

ISAIAH ELOHIM - ARKANSAS

Elohim’s recent visit to Fayetteville has helped the Razorbacks transition from “likely leader” to “near lock.” Word is the four-star could reach a decision sometime early next month, and it’s looking like the Razorbacks are standing at the center of things as we speed toward the final stretch. Officially, Elohim’s final three is comprised of Arkansas, Kansas and Villanova, but the Jayhawks don't figure to be a factor here. Head coach Eric Musselman and company will instead have to hold off ‘Nova, which made an impression during Elohim’s Sept. 8 official visit. Still, the smart money remains on the Hawgs.

*****

LIAM MCNEELEY - INDIANA

McNeeley has been in decision mode for more than a week now following canceling his official visit to Texas. The five-star forward has no official visits remaining on the schedule, so what’s with the holdup on the announcement front? It’s unclear, but it’s enough to create some tense moments at Indiana, which has been seen as the leader for some time now. Having Kansas involved is good reason for Hoosier fans to have a little pause, but it still seems highly unlikely that McNeeley would cast aside a years-long relationship with Mike Woodson and company. IU’s day is coming … I think.

*****

JASE BUTLER - ILLINOIS

Butler had a stock-rising summer on the grassroots circuit and his breakout may have cost UCSB a vital commitment, as the 6-foot-4 guard played his way onto the radars of high-major programs, including Illinois. A recent visit to Champaign turned Butler from a USCB-lean to a priority for Illinois, and the Illini should now be viewed as firmly in front. If things continue to trend in the current direction, the California-based standout will play his college ball in the Big Ten.

*****

MATTHEW HODGE - VILLANOVA

This one is admittedly a bit of a heat check, as nobody really knows for sure how Hodge’s recruitment will end. Still, there’s plenty of buzz suggesting Villonova is the team to beat. It shouldn’t be seen as a lock because Maryland is still a serious player, but I’ve never been adverse to gambling on a prediction. Hodge has an incredibly strong relationship with Kyle Neptune and the ‘Nova staff, and I think it could ultimately lead to a commitment. I’ve been wrong before and I could be again here, but I’m hearing the Wildcats should like where they stand as we head toward a Sept. 29 announcement.

*****

TYLER BETSEY – CINCINNATI