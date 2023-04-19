1. Jalil Bethea

Jalil Bethea (Nur B. Adam / Bucks County Courier Times-USA TODAY NETWORK)

CLASS: 2024 TEAM: Team Final (Nike EYBL) WHY YOU SHOULD CARE: Because he is shooting up the rankings. One of the hottest backcourt names in the country, Bethea jumped 41 spots in the last rankings refresh, but his play as of late suggests that may not have been enough. The Pennsylvania product has long been known as a reliable shooter, but he seems to be making strides when it comes to shot creation and giving effort on the defensive end. He currently sits at No. 39 in the Rivals150, and is well on his way to improving that mark because of his versatility. If Bethea proves to be a real option at the point, then the top 20 is not out of reach. RECRUITMENT: Bethea holds a pile of major offers, including schools such as Syracuse, Villanova, UCLA and Miami.

*****

2. Airious “Ace” Bailey

CLASS: 2024 TEAM: A.O.T (independent) WHY YOU SHOULD CARE: Because he looks to have put his injury behind him. Bailey’s story is an intriguing one, and the fact that he is Rutgers’ highest-ranked commit of all-time is just the start. The five-star forward committed to the Scarlet Knights out of seemingly nowhere this winter and now has his sights set on becoming the No. 1 prospect in the 2024 class. The goal is lofty, sure, but it’s not out of reach for the 6-foot-9 forward. Bailey has long been seen as one of the top prospects in the country, but a knee injury kept him out of action and off the circuit a year ago. It took Bailey a bit to shake off the rust, but he seems to be rounding back into peak form and could be coming for the top spot down the road. If nothing else, the future Rutgers star will definitely remain in the conversation. RECRUITMENT: Bailey is committed to Rutgers.

*****

3. Moustapha Thiam

CLASS: 2025 TEAM: Southeast Elite (adidas 3SSB) WHY YOU SHOULD CARE: Because he could go from under-the-radar prospect to national recruit. Thaim is not a national name just yet, but it feels like he could be by the time summer gives way to fall. The 7-foot-1 sophomore moves incredibly well for a young prospect of his size, but it’s his advanced skill level that blows you away upon viewing him. The Florida-based big is a lock to break into the top 50 or so when the rankings are updated, and he could improve upon that number with a big summer. Thiam has pro potential because of his rare combination of size and skill, and he will go as far as his developing jumper takes him. RECRUITMENT: Thiam has ties to UCF, and the Knights have already begun to recruit him. But while the in-state school will certainly be a player long term there’s no telling what direction his recruitment will go once offers begin to arrive in bunches.

*****

4. Flory Bidunga

CLASS: 2024 TEAM: Indiana Elite (adidas 3SSB) WHY YOU SHOULD CARE: Because he’s one of the most gifted rim-protectors in recent history. Another contender for the top spot in 2024, Biduga burst onto the scene at this time a year ago and looked like a truly elite rim-protector from the jump. This summer will be about his offense growing to match his defensive prowess and his potential becoming consistent production. Bindunga is a bit raw compared with some of the other potential No. 1 prospects in the class, but his pro upside is undeniable. The 7-footer doesn’t exactly play elite competition at Indiana’s Kokomo High School, so he’ll have a lot of eyes on him as he clashes with other high-level players this summer. RECRUITMENT: Cincinnati, Indiana and Purdue are among the teams most involved with Binduga, while Kentucky, Kansas and others are keeping tabs on the touted center.

*****

5. Dylan Harper