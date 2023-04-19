I've Got Five On It: Players to watch this grassroots season
The grassroots season has started and will pick up even more steam this weekend when the shoe circuits host their first live events. So, in the spirit of grassroots basketball’s busiest time, Rivals recruiting director Rob Cassidy uses his I've Got Five On It column to get everyone up to speed on five players worth caring about during the big weekend ahead.
*****
*****
1. Jalil Bethea
CLASS: 2024
TEAM: Team Final (Nike EYBL)
WHY YOU SHOULD CARE: Because he is shooting up the rankings.
One of the hottest backcourt names in the country, Bethea jumped 41 spots in the last rankings refresh, but his play as of late suggests that may not have been enough. The Pennsylvania product has long been known as a reliable shooter, but he seems to be making strides when it comes to shot creation and giving effort on the defensive end. He currently sits at No. 39 in the Rivals150, and is well on his way to improving that mark because of his versatility. If Bethea proves to be a real option at the point, then the top 20 is not out of reach.
RECRUITMENT: Bethea holds a pile of major offers, including schools such as Syracuse, Villanova, UCLA and Miami.
*****
2. Airious “Ace” Bailey
CLASS: 2024
TEAM: A.O.T (independent)
WHY YOU SHOULD CARE: Because he looks to have put his injury behind him.
Bailey’s story is an intriguing one, and the fact that he is Rutgers’ highest-ranked commit of all-time is just the start. The five-star forward committed to the Scarlet Knights out of seemingly nowhere this winter and now has his sights set on becoming the No. 1 prospect in the 2024 class. The goal is lofty, sure, but it’s not out of reach for the 6-foot-9 forward. Bailey has long been seen as one of the top prospects in the country, but a knee injury kept him out of action and off the circuit a year ago. It took Bailey a bit to shake off the rust, but he seems to be rounding back into peak form and could be coming for the top spot down the road. If nothing else, the future Rutgers star will definitely remain in the conversation.
RECRUITMENT: Bailey is committed to Rutgers.
*****
3. Moustapha Thiam
CLASS: 2025
TEAM: Southeast Elite (adidas 3SSB)
WHY YOU SHOULD CARE: Because he could go from under-the-radar prospect to national recruit.
Thaim is not a national name just yet, but it feels like he could be by the time summer gives way to fall. The 7-foot-1 sophomore moves incredibly well for a young prospect of his size, but it’s his advanced skill level that blows you away upon viewing him. The Florida-based big is a lock to break into the top 50 or so when the rankings are updated, and he could improve upon that number with a big summer. Thiam has pro potential because of his rare combination of size and skill, and he will go as far as his developing jumper takes him.
RECRUITMENT: Thiam has ties to UCF, and the Knights have already begun to recruit him. But while the in-state school will certainly be a player long term there’s no telling what direction his recruitment will go once offers begin to arrive in bunches.
*****
4. Flory Bidunga
CLASS: 2024
TEAM: Indiana Elite (adidas 3SSB)
WHY YOU SHOULD CARE: Because he’s one of the most gifted rim-protectors in recent history.
Another contender for the top spot in 2024, Biduga burst onto the scene at this time a year ago and looked like a truly elite rim-protector from the jump. This summer will be about his offense growing to match his defensive prowess and his potential becoming consistent production. Bindunga is a bit raw compared with some of the other potential No. 1 prospects in the class, but his pro upside is undeniable. The 7-footer doesn’t exactly play elite competition at Indiana’s Kokomo High School, so he’ll have a lot of eyes on him as he clashes with other high-level players this summer.
RECRUITMENT: Cincinnati, Indiana and Purdue are among the teams most involved with Binduga, while Kentucky, Kansas and others are keeping tabs on the touted center.
*****
5. Dylan Harper
CLASS: 2024
TEAM: NY Renaissance (Nike EYBL)
WHY YOU SHOULD CARE: Because he’s on the verge of being No. 1.
The son of NBA standout Ron Harper and brother of former Rutgers star Ron Harper Jr., Dylan Harper is probably the most polished contender in a group of players looking to knock current No. 1 Tre Johnson off of the top line in the Rivals150. Harper was very much in the conversation for the top spot a few months back and remains in the thick of it now. He’ll spend the summer playing against elite competition in the Nike EYBL, and he could be the No. 1 overall prospect by the time Peach Jam rolls around in July. The left-handed two-guard is probably the most consistent producer in the class from a scoring standpoint, even if his total game isn’t as developed as Johnson’s for the time being.
RECRUITMENT: Harper officially has a top five of Auburn, Duke, Indiana, Kansas and Rutgers. The Blue Devils and Scarlet Knights seem to hold a small edge for the time being, but any of the five remain conceivable landing spots for the New Jersey-based star. The picture of his recruitment should clear further this spring as he begins to take additional visits.