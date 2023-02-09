The recruitments of prospects in the 2024 class are starting to take serious shape as visits are under way and verbal commitments are slowly taking place. High school recruiting is the lifeblood of most programs, sure, but the upcoming cycle feels a bit more important for some schools than it does others. With that in mind, Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy uses this week’s I Got Five On It column to explore five programs for which the 2024 class feels especially crucial.

TEXAS

Liam McNeeley (Rivals.com)

Why: Transitional classes are always important, but they can become more so when the coaching change is sudden. Enter Texas, which will need to make in-roads in a hurry when its vacant head coaching position is filled, be it by interim head coach Rodney Terry or an outside hire. Prior to Chris Beard’s arrest and dismissal, the Longhorns sat in good position for elite juniors such as Tre Johnson and Liam McNeeley. UT could scramble to get back into the running depending on how things play out once a hire is announced. Landing a couple elite prospects in a rushed, transitional class could do wonders to reinforce the foundation of the next era of Texas hoops. How it’s going: Texas’ 2024 class feels like it’s on hold because of the impending coaching change, but the current staff continues to recruit. Players such as Johnson, McNeeley and even five-star Asa Newell still mention the Longhorns as a serious option. Whether or not Terry lands the job on a permanent basis, the veteran coach has done an admirable job keeping priority targets interested in an uncertain time.

*****

SYRACUSE

Elijah Moore (Rivals.com)

Why: Things are not exactly at their rosiest at Syracuse. The Orange are in real danger of missing the NCAA Tournament in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2007-08 and the recruiting cupboard for the 2023 class is bare – totally bare … as in without a single prospect in the fold. Even if Jim Boeheim manages to add a prospect or two late in the cycle, fans will be clamoring for a bounce-back 2024 cycle, as the class may well determine how the next few years play out for the program. The class features plenty of talent in the region, so capitalizing is vital for the state of New York's flagship basketball program. How it’s going: So far, so good. Syracuse has a commitment from one of the best shooters in the class in the form of New York-based guard Elijah Moore. The Orange are also in pursuit of point guard Jalil Bethea, who is currently ranked 80th nationally but should see that number improve in the next update. Syracuse, which now seems to be interested in playing ball from a NIL standpoint, has also made serious overtures to high-end prospects such as Boogie Fland and Curtis Givens III.

*****

PITTSBURGH

Why: Simply put, the current season was always about head coach Jeff Capel winning enough to keep his job. That mission seems all but accomplished, however as the Panthers sit at 17-7 and in the mix for an ACC title. Now, Capel and company can get back to building for the long-term future. Pitt looks as stable as it has in years and should be able to use its newfound momentum with the 2024 class. How it’s going: The full effect of the season Pitt is currently having probably won't be felt until the summer, when coaches hit the road for the grassroots live periods, but the Panthers already have one 2024 prospect in the fold in the form of in-state guard Brandin Cummings. It wouldn’t be particularly surprising if the Panthers emerge as a serious player for a big name or two this summer. The 2025 class in Pennsylvania features a few heavy hitters as well, so building momentum as that group heads toward taking center stage would be a nice additional perk of a strong 2024 cycle.

*****

DUKE

Darren Harris (Rivals.com)

Why: Things, at least on the recruiting trail, are good at Duke. The Blue Devils have been getting almost anything they want under first-year head coach Jon Scheyer on that front. On the court, however, things are a bit more stressful. Maintaining the recruiting momentum the program has built through Scheyer’s relatively clunky first season in the big chair is paramount for a team transitioning from a legendary coach into a new era. College basketball is fickle, as a couple mediocre seasons could create serious doubt about the coaching transition on the trail. The Duke brand will need to show itself to be strong enough to maintain its elite status in the minds of elite prospects while the program finds its groove under new, less-proven leadership How it’s going: The Blue Devils already have one prospect in the fold in the form of four-star guard Darren Harris, but the big fish for 2024 are top targets Dylan Harper, Tre Johnson and Bryson Tucker. The jury is still out on how things will shake out or if the program’s uneven start under Scheyer will affect things. Still, the changing-of-the-guard narrative in Durham is definitely not finished.

*****

CINCINNATI

Fiory Bidunga