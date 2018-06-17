The newest pledge is Hilliard Bradley (OH) three-star tight end Zach Hummel. He chose the Bearcats over an offer list that included Louisville, Toledo and Bowling Green.

The Bearcats' run of commitments for the 2019 class isn't over yet. On Sunday afternoon, Cincinnati added its 11th member of the class, its eighth in just over a week.

I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic career at the University of Cincinnati!! #CinCityPride19 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/EgEl0gwwVj

It's unclear which position Hummel will play, much less which side of the ball. Cincinnati has discussed his potential at tight end, as well as defensive end.

He visited the Queen City last fall for the Bearcats' game against SMU and returned this spring. His father, John Hummel, played at SMU shortly after the school received the NCAA’s ‘death penalty’ in 1987.

Prior to his departure earlier this year, assistant coach Al Washington was Hummel's primary recruiter. Since then, it's been defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Hummel's decision.