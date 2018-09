Cincinnati padded its 2018 class a week ago, when Congolese big man Prince Gillam reclassified from the 2019 to 2018 class and committed to the Bearcats. He enrolled in class at UC this week.

Rivals.com analyst Eric Bossi says of Gillam: "Gillam might be 6-foot-6 on a good day but he’s as ferocious around the rim as any player in the country."

Get a peak of what to expect from Gillam in this compilation of his summer highlights.