Just four days into the new year, Cincinnati got some good news.

On Wednesday, wide receiver Keyshawn Helton announced he plans to transfer to the Bearcats. Helton was a three-star receiver in the 2018 class.

Helton, who played high school ball at West Florida Tech in Pensacola, spent the previous five seasons with the Seminoles. He played in just two games in 2022, however, due to injuries and depth at wide receiver.

Helton will have one season of eligibility remaining for Cincinnati.

Over his five-year career with Florida State, Helton hauled in 61 catches for 819 yards and eight touchdowns. His best season was in 2021, when he played in 10 games, started two and made 19 catches for 285 yards and a pair of touchdowns.