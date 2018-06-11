Three-star cornerback Justin Harris was the latest commitment for Cincinnati on Sunday evening. It was a busy weekend for the Bearcats and Harris capped it off with his commitment.

Harris was recruited by Cincinnati assistant coach Mike Mickens, also a Wayne (OH) alumni. The two had a relationship prior to Mickens joining the coaching staff in January, but it intensified after that point.

Harris also had offers from Iowa State, Kentucky, Minnesota and Toledo.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Harris' decision and what it means for the Bearcats.