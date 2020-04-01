“The amount of schools that reached out, I was kind of surprised," said Johnson. "The type, I had the confidence I can play on the high level so the schools weren’t as much of a surprise."

Johnson believes he can play at a high level and wants to test himself, but he was a bit surprised at how much attention he has received.

"I’m a coachable player," said Johnson. "I’m a willing two way type of player. I don’t mind if my shot isn’t falling. I can still impact the game and help to get the team win playing defense."

Rivals.com spoke with the native of Chicago on Tuesday night and he indicated that he's already heard from the likes of Cincinnati , Dayton , Houston , Illinois , Louisville , Minnesota , South Alabama, Tulane, VCU, Virginia Tech and others. So, what makes him stand out?

After averaging 15.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game as a redshirt junior at Western Michigan, 6-foot-8 forward Brandon Johnson has hit the transfer portal and immediately picked up significant interest.

A high energy player who crashes the glass, Johnson has also developed into a player capable of stretching the floor with the jumper and he's dedicated to showing he has a complete game.

"Last summer I dedicated to working on all of my weaknesses. I’ve had the ability since I started playing to do these things but last year was my chance to really show what I had been working on."

Obviously, restrictions in place due to Covid-19 make picking a new school a tricky process so Johnson has taken it on himself to research as thoroughly as he can.

"I’m doing my own homework and research on schools," said Johnson. "I’m figuring who is coming in and who is coming out and seeing who I’m replacing. I’m also asking AAU coaches with relationships that know the coaches recruiting me to see if they are a good coach and if they have a good past with grad transfers."

Johnson hasn't set anything in concrete yet, but he does have a good idea of how he'll approach the process of picking a school and what will be important to him.

“I would probably say I’m petty much open," said Johnson. "I'm hearing everybody out and seeing who is interested. By maybe Saturday or Sunday this weekend I’m going to narrow it down to like 10 tams and then in the next week or so get it down to my top three.”

"If a school has a bad reputation with grad transfers or if the coach has a good reputation with grad transfers then that would be kind of a determing factor in my decision.”