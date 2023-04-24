In what will be his third collegiate stop, guard CJ Fredrick is headed back to his home area.

Frederick, a former Covington Catholic (Ky.) guard, announced Monday on social media that he plans to transfer to Cincinnati. He'll have one season remaining of eligibility.

Frederick began his collegiate career at Iowa, as a three-star member of its 2018 recruiting class. He spent three seasons with the Hawkeyes, one as a redshirt and two as a starter. Frederick was named to the Big Ten's All-Freshman team in 2019 and shot 46.6% from 3 in 52 games with the Hawkeyes.

He transferred to Kentucky in 2021 but missed the entire following season with a torn hamstring. Frederick began the 2022-23 season as a starter, but suffered a hand, then rib injury and had 15 starts in 27 games. For the season, he averaged 6.1 points and 1.5 assists and shot 31.8% from behind the arc.

Frederick was a well-known player in Kentucky during his 2017-18 senior season. He led Covington Catholic to the state championship and was named the tournament's most valuable player.