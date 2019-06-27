“I’m just ready to start to the next chapter and get all the recruiting stuff out of the way," Harvey told Rivals.com. "I’m ready to get to work with my teammates. I head to campus first thing tomorrow, I signed yesterday and everything is all good.”

A native of Kansas who spent his senior year at Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep, the skilled 6-foot-5 scorer has also elected to go ahead and enroll now rather than go to prep school for a year.

This doesn't happen for the Bearcats unless Brannen is able to make a big impression on Harvey and during a June official visits and through several talks, the first year coach has earned Harvey's trust.

“Coach Brannen is somebody I feel like I can totally trust," said Harvey. "I feel he can help me develop and get where to I want to go. I also think that I can help Cincinnati get where they want to go as a program.”

Able to create for himself and others off the dribble, Harvey is particularly dangerous in pick and roll. He's a big guard who is versatile and has good, functional athleticism. An ankle injury derailed most of his senior year but once he's back to full strength he projects as one of the best freshman in the AAC.

“I’m really excited to get back on the court," said Harvey. "I’m going to be be doing rehab for a little and getting my ankle back to 100 and then I'll be ready to help in any way that I can. First thing first is getting healthy.”