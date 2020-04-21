Four-star RB Corey Kiner solid on his commitment date
A week before the NCAA put the college recruiting process back into a dead period, Cincinnati (Ohio) Roger Bacon’s Corey Kiner released his top ten. That list consisted of Cincinnati, Florida, Geor...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news