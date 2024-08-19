WBB: Four Star PG Caliyah DeVillasee Narrows Down Top 6 Schools
Another key piece to the 2025 recruiting class narrows her choice in schools to 6 Saturday, including the Cincinnati Bearcats. Caliyah “Lil Bit” DiVillasee, a native of Baltimore Maryland, has nar...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news