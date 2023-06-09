Though he won't arrive until next year, Cincinnati made a major addition to its roster entering the Big 12 Conference.

On Thursday evening, Link Academy (Mo.) four-star forward Tyler McKinley announced he's committed to the Bearcats. He chose them out of a top seven that also included Ohio State, Xavier, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Alabama and Michigan State.

McKinley, 6 feet, 8 inches and 215 pounds, is No. 80 in the Rivals150. He transferred from nearby Walnut Hills (OH) last summer to join Link, in only its second year in existence.

In April, McKinley was a big part of Link Academy's Geico High School Nationals championship. Link scored a 71-52 win over Arizona Compass Prep in the championship, while he finished with 17 points, six rebounds and three assists.

McKinley averaged 17 points, eight boards and three assists for All Ohio Red last summer on the Nike EYBL circuit.

Notably, McKinley is among 35 high school who will compete beginning Sunday for USA Basketball at the US Olympic Training Center in Colorado. The 12 players selected will play for Team USA in the upcoming FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup, from June 24 to July 2 in Hungary.