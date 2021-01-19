BearcatReport - Four-Star Jordan Opens Up Recruitment

One of the propellers of Cincinnati's incredibly strong recruiting start for the 2022 class came on Nov. 6. Calvary Christian (Fla.) four-star linebacker Melvin Jordan had announced his commitment to the Bearcats, which gave them one of the top early classes in the country.

Cincinnati will now have to fight for his pledge again.

On Monday night, Jordan announced he's decommitted from the Bearcats and will now open up his recruitment. He has nearly two dozen scholarship offers.