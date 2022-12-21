Jones is currently ranked No. 165 in the Rivals Transfer Rankings .

Arizona State quarterback transfer Emory Jones found a new landing spot on Wednesday, signing with Cincinnati and new head coach Scott Satterfield .

Jones stared the 2022 season as the Sun Devils starting quarterback, but was benched by interim head coach Shaun Agauno in favor of Trenton Bourguet after a 15-14 loss to Stanford on Oct. 22.

In eight games with Arizona State, Jones threw for 1,533 yards with seven touchdowns against four interceptions. He also rushed for 31 yards and four scores.

Jones began his collegiate career at Florida, where he was ranked the 89th overall prospect in the 2018 class. During his time with the Gators, he appeared in 37 games, throwing for 4,880 yards, 33 touchdowns and 18 interceptions while also rushing for 1,301 yards and 11 scores.

Jones will have one year of eligibility remaining.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH CINCINNATI FANS AT BEARCATREPORT.COM