Former Alabama RB Jerome Ford: 'I'm a Cincinnati Bearcat'

Before fielding a slew of anticipated questions about his former program, Cincinnati running back Jerome Ford made a simple request Monday.

“I’m thankful for everything Coach [Nick] Saban had done for me and the opportunity to play at Alabama,” said Ford, who spent two seasons at Alabama before transferring to Cincinnati in January of 2020. “But I’m a Bearcat, and I would kind of appreciate it if people stopped calling me the Alabama transfer. I am a Cincinnati Bearcat.”

Ford likely won’t get his wish this week as he is one of the main storylines heading into Friday’s Cotton Bowl semifinal between No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Cincinnati. Although, despite the inevitable hype, the former Crimson Tide running back is preparing for the matchup the same way he would against any opponent.

“It’s a business trip,” Ford said “We came here to play football. It won’t be one of those things where it’s like, ‘Oh my buddies are over there.’ It’ll be just like playing another team. We came to play a game and win a game, and we’re just grateful for the opportunity to play on such a big stage.”

As far as holding a grudge or carrying any extra motivation into Friday, Ford says it isn’t that deep.

“Every game, I’m real motivated to play,” Ford said. “There’s nobody or nothing the team that we’re playing could do to possibly add any motivation. I feel like I’m very intrinsically motivated, and everything that I have comes from inside. Pretty much, I’m already motivated to play.”

Ford joined Alabama as a three-star running back in the 2018 class. Playing behind a loaded backfield that featured current NFL backs Damien Harris and Najee Harris as well as this year’s starter Brian Robinson Jr., he struggled to see much playing time in his two years with the Tide.

A series of preseason suspensions netted Ford his first career start against Duke in 2019. However, after running for 64 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, the then-redshirt freshman managed just 50 yards and two scores over 14 carries the remainder of the year. He totaled 151 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries over his two seasons at Alabama.

Monday, Ford explained his decision to transfer to Cincinnati, stating that he was high on the Bearcats coming out of high school. During his recruitment, the Seffner, Fla., native built up a relationship with Gino Guidugli, who coaches quarterbacks for Cincinnati after previously serving as the team’s running backs coach. After Ford entered the transfer portal, he quickly reconnected with Guidugli, ultimately leading to the transfer.

So far, the move has worked out well.

After recording 483 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground during his first season at Cincinnati last year, Ford is now one of the Bearcats’ biggest weapons. Through 12 games this season, he’s rushed for 1,243 yards and ranks tied for sixth nationally with 19 rushing touchdowns. The 5-foot-11, 220-pound back has also recorded 18 receptions for 209 yards and another score through the air.

“We thought Jerome was an outstanding player when he was with us,” Nick Saban said Sunday. “He had some success with us, and I think he’s done a really, really good job of continuing to develop as a player. He’s got great speed. He’s physical. He makes people miss. He can run with power, and he’s had a fantastic year. I’m really happy that things have worked out well for him where he could create value for himself in terms of the goals and aspirations that he had.

“And he’ll certainly be a challenge for us in terms of our defense being able to stop their offense. And he’s certainly a key part of what they do in terms of their running game, and he’s also a good receiver. So he’s a very good all-around player.”

Added Robinson: “I’m super excited for him. You know, he came here, it might not have turned out how he wanted it to turn out for him. He had to make a decision for himself and his family. He left, and he joined a program that was upcoming and helped build to that program and helped lead them to where they are now. I’m just so proud of him, just the progress he made joining another program, making it to this point.”

The love goes both ways as Ford says he has been equally excited watching his former teammates’ success from afar.

“I keep up with them, of course,” Ford said. “Just before I was here, they were like brothers to me — older brothers people that you could lean on, that led you in the right direction. So, of course, I was happy to see them when they won a national championship last year, and I continue to be excited for those guys.”

However, those friendships will be put on hold temporarily on Friday as Alabama faces Cincinnati at 2:30 p.m. CT inside AT&T Stadium for a berth in the national championship game.

Ford is a Cincinnati Bearcat now.