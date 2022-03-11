Five-star PG Isaiah Collier breaks down each of his college options

2023 five-star point guard Isaiah Collier is in the conversation for best table setting point guard at the high school level regardless of class. An absolute maestro with the basketball in his hands, the Alabama native finds himself sitting just outside of the top-10 in the 2023 Rivals150.

Collier sat down with Rivals to go through the programs that made his list of top seven schools, and says there’s a couple more teams in the mix now.

On Auburn: “I love their playing style and how they run their offense. Bruce Pearl is a real hype coach and their assistants are really good also. They’re winning and I really like what they have going on.”

On Georgia: “They’re not really having a good season right now, but Coach (Tom) Crean is one of the great basketball minds. I’m not saying there’s a push to stay home, but it would be nice at the same time. I’m not really sure right now.”

On Cincinnati: “The love from the coaches has been great. The fans, too. Their playing style is another big thing. I talk to all of the coaches, but Coach (Wes) Miller, Coach (Chad) Dollar, and Coach (Andre) Morgan the most.”

On Florida State: “I like their big guards. It’s cool how they let their big guards rock out. They’re going to defend you and they play good, really. I really like their system as well. I love what Coach (Leonard) Hamilton and Coach C.Y. (Charlton Young) have going on over there.”

On Alabama: “They’ve been showing me a lot of love. The same thing, their playing style. Their system lets their guards play and do them and that’s what I love about them. Coach (Antoine) Pettway is who I talk to the most. They want to let me play my game at the guard spot.”

On UCLA: “I definitely like the way they’re playing. They’re winning. The style they play is great. I’d definitely say that that plays a big role too. The distance wouldn’t be a big deal because I have family out there.”

On USC: “Their playing style sticks out. The way they’re winning as well right now. Winning is what I love about them the most, but really their playing style and coaches also. The west coast wouldn’t be a big deal there either.”

On Tennessee: “I talk to Coach (Justin) Gainey a lot. They let their guards play. They’re letting Kennedy Chandler and their other guards play and they’re looking really good right now.”

On Michigan: “I’ve been talking to Coach (Juwan) Howard a lot. I mean, he got his little suspension, but I really like how they play. They beat Ohio State on Sunday, which is a good win. I like their playing style and what they do with their guards.”





On what he’s looking for in a school: “Definitely a school where I can develop and get me to where I want to become. Definitely the love from the fans and academics. Just being loved, really. Just being able to go somewhere and do what I love to do everyday.”



