Evans Drafted By Defending Champs
On Thursday night, Jacob Evans proved his decision right, to enter the NBA Draft a year early. The Golden State Warriors selected Evans with pick No. 28 of the first round.
Evans is the first player form Cincinnati selected in the first round of the NBA Draft since 2005, when Jason Maxiell was taken by the Detroit Pistons with the 26th pick overall. The last Bearcats player drafted was Lance Stephenson, who went to the Indiana Pacers with pick No. 40 in the 2010 draft.
There have now been 57 Cincinnati players selected in the NBA Draft.
Evans announced April 1 that he would forego his final season of eligibility with the Bearcats, to enter the NBA Draft.
"I believed Jacob Evans was a pro the very first time I saw him play," Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin said in a release. "We all know how valuable he was to our success, but what some may not know is what a wonderful young man Jacob is. He was one of the smartest players I have ever coached. We take great pride in developing our players and Jacob is a great example what can happen for a young man with talent and a great attitude. We are so proud of him and extremely excited to support him going forward."
In 31 minutes per game this season, Evans averaged 13 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals. He was a key piece in Cincinnati's 31-5 record. The Bearcats' season ended in the second round of the NCAA Tournament with an upset loss to Nevada.