On Thursday night, Jacob Evans proved his decision right, to enter the NBA Draft a year early. The Golden State Warriors selected Evans with pick No. 28 of the first round.

Evans is the first player form Cincinnati selected in the first round of the NBA Draft since 2005, when Jason Maxiell was taken by the Detroit Pistons with the 26th pick overall. The last Bearcats player drafted was Lance Stephenson, who went to the Indiana Pacers with pick No. 40 in the 2010 draft.

There have now been 57 Cincinnati players selected in the NBA Draft.



Evans announced April 1 that he would forego his final season of eligibility with the Bearcats, to enter the NBA Draft.