Comparisons are an inevitable part of college football recruiting. This week, Rivals is going region by region to compare some of today's top high school prospects with current NFL players. Up today is the East region.

Amaris Williams - Carl Lawson

Williams is one of the most intriguing prospects in this class thanks to his combination of athleticism, strength and explosiveness. The running back-turned-defensive lineman checks in at 6-foot-3, 270 pounds, which is about an inch taller and 15 pounds heavier than Lawson when he was a recruit. Lawson was an extremely disruptive defensive end at the high school level. Williams isn't on the shorter side as Lawson was, but he still has a lot to learn about proper technique for a defensive lineman. Lawson also had a lot to learn technically at this stage but went on to have a successful career at Auburn and in the NFL with the Bengals and Jets. The two players also have a nearly identical 40 time (4.67 seconds for Lawson at the 2017 NFL Combine. 4.7 seconds for Williams this spring). If Williams takes advantage of the coaching at Florida in a similar fashion, he could go on to have a career in the NFL that's just as good or better than Lawson.

Jonathan Paylor - Deebo Samuel

Samuel has turned into one of the most explosive playmakers in the NFL over the last couple of years and there's a chance Paylor could find himself used in a similar way down the road. Both are just under 6-feet tall and were nearly the exact same weight at this stage. Samuel is used all over the field in San Francisco and Paylor has the tools to be just as valuable to an offense. He has the speed (10.7 100m and 6.45 55m) and the skills with the ball in his hands to score from almost anywhere on the field. With a decision coming on Aug. 5, South Carolina, Samuel's alma mater, has a good chance of landing Paylor's commitment.

Peter Jones - Quenton Nelson

Jones is an animal on the interior of the offensive line and his style is very similar to Nelson‘s when he was back in high school. Their measurables were nearly identical (both 6-foot-5) but Nelson probably had about 10 pounds on Jones. Jones has the ability to play tackle or guard at the next level, which is something Nelson was able to do as well. Nelson, of course, started at tackle at Notre Dame and is currently one of the best guards in the NFL. Jones appears to be trying to follow the same track as he is expected to head to Notre Dame after committing to the Fighting Irish this past August.

Yasin Willis - James Conner

Willis is announcing his commitment on Saturday and one of his top contenders is Pittsburgh. The Panthers have a rich running back history and one of their best is current Arizona Cardinal James Conner. The two backs have a bruising style and surprising agility in the open field. Willis has proven throughout the offseason to be a viable option in the passing game while Conner has caught at least 34 passes every season since his rookie year. Both running backs are right around 6 foot as well.

Samaj Jones - Jalen Hurts