BearcatReport - Doggette Commits To Bearcats

Cincinnati scored another big win on the recruiting trail in the state of Ohio Saturday afternoon.

Pickerington Central (OH) three-star defensive tackle CJ Doggette announced via social media that he's committed to the Bearcats. He chose them out of 11 total offers, but named a top six in January of Cincinnati, Michigan State, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Washington State and Rutgers.

Doggette also set today as his commitment date, decided against it, then changed his mind again this past week. He's been recruited primarily by assistant coach Greg Scruggs. And over the past nearly two months that effort was joined by defensive coordinator Mike Tressel.

"They lost a couple of coaches these past few weeks, but Coach Scruggs is still there," Doggette told Rivals.com when he released his top six. "He’s a great coach I could see myself being coached by.”

Doggette is the Bearcats' third pledge for 2022 on the defensive line, joining Rivals250 defensive tackle Derrick Shepard and three-star Segree Graham.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Doggette's decision.