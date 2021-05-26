Devin Moore Goes In-Depth On Notre Dame Recruitment, Other Contenders

Naples (Fla.) High class of 2022 defensive back Devin Moore hasn’t locked in an exact timeline for when he’ll be making a college decision, but the 6-2, 180-pounder has a plan mapped out for what’s next.

Moore will take two official visits in June and then more in the fall.

“I’m just waiting to take these officials and develop the relationships in person,” he said. “There have been so many virtual visits and phone calls. I’m waiting to see the coaches in person.”