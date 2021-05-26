 Florida Cornerback Devin Moore Goes In-Depth On Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Recruitment, Other Contenders
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-26 12:58:09 -0500') }}

Devin Moore Goes In-Depth On Notre Dame Recruitment, Other Contenders

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Naples (Fla.) High class of 2022 defensive back Devin Moore hasn’t locked in an exact timeline for when he’ll be making a college decision, but the 6-2, 180-pounder has a plan mapped out for what’s next.

Moore will take two official visits in June and then more in the fall.

“I’m just waiting to take these officials and develop the relationships in person,” he said. “There have been so many virtual visits and phone calls. I’m waiting to see the coaches in person.”

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting target Devin Moore
The Fighting Irish will host Moore — the No. 64 player in the Sunshine State and the No. 54 cornerback nationally per Rivals — for a visit in June. (Mike Singer)

Moore will see Notre Dame June 11-13 and Cincinnati June 18-20. He plans to use his other three official visits for Alabama, Florida and Stanford in the fall. He’d like to make a commitment after using all five of his official visits.

