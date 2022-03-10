 BearcatReport - DeJulius Clutch As UC Outlasts ECU
DeJulius Clutch As UC Outlasts ECU

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — David DeJulius had 22 points as eighth-seeded Cincinnati got past ninth-seeded East Carolina 74-63 in the first round of the American Athletic Conference tournament on Thursday.

Jeremiah Davenport had 11 points for Cincinnati (18-14). Mike Saunders Jr. added 10 points. John Newman III had eight rebounds.

Tristen Newton had 26 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Pirates (15-15). Vance Jackson added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Ludgy Debaut had four blocks.

