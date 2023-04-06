One of the mainstays of Cincinnati basketball the past four seasons might not be around for a fifth.

On Thursday morning, forward Jeremiah Davenport entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal. The news was first reported by Rivals.com's NCAA Transfer Portal coverage. He'll have one season remaining, thanks to the NCAA granted extra year of eligibility for those student-athletes on NCAA rosters in 2020, the year the COVID-19 pandemic altered athletic calendars.

Davenport arrived in Cincinnati as an unranked signee in the 2019 recruiting class. He began his high school career at Moeller High School (OH), but finished at Hargrave Military Academy (Va.).

In four seasons, Davenport amassed 1,060 points and 459 rebounds in 109 games played. He started 61 of those games.

But while Davenport started all 32 games he played during the 2021-22 season, he took on a different role this past season. Davenport started just 15 of the Bearcats' 36 games, but still averaged 25.5 minutes per game. His scoring however, dropped from 13.4 points per game to 9.1 and his field goal percentage dropped from 39.3% to 35.1%.

Still, Davenport is one of just 56 players to reach 1,000 points in Cincinnati men's basketball history.